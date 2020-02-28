SVU & # 39; collect three more stations

NBC

After having been the longest primetime live-action series on television, this program created by Dick Wolf has extended his career as it is renewed for seasons 22, 23 and 24.

Up News Info –

"Law and order: Special victims unit"He has extended his career as one of the greatest television hits in the world with a record season of the 22nd, 23rd and 24th season.

The Dick Wolf program is currently in its 21st season that sets a record, making it the live-action series of the biggest audience on primetime on television, and has now been resumed by three other races.

%MINIFYHTMLb22216f1c27341a5551fcba62e23dca811% %MINIFYHTMLb22216f1c27341a5551fcba62e23dca812%

The previous record holder was Wolf "Law", which lasted 20 seasons from 1990 to 2010, and the western series" Gunsmoke ".

Actress Mariska Hargitay He also makes history in "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" this season: Lieutenant Olivia Benson has become the longest-running character in a series of action in primetime.