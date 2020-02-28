Surly Brewing suspends the day of darkness … for now – Up News Info

Surly Brewing Co. says that, after a dozen years, it is suspending its popular Darkness Days event, for now.

In a recently published blog, Surly officials noted that when they moved the place from the Brooklyn Center to Somerset, Wisconsin, in 2018, it became "very obvious that this event must take place here in Minnesota."

Unfortunately, they argue, Minnesota law prevents them from doing so: "Currently, the laws prohibit breweries that make more than 20,000 barrels to sell producers directly to consumers."

Surly cited the efforts of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild to change state laws so that any brewer can sell growers.

“Surly Nation changed the law before. It's time to do it again, "says the blog.