Supplies of components for smartphones to India may be affected until the second quarter – Latest news

The coronavirus outbreak may affect supplies of smartphone components from China to other countries, including India, at least until the second quarter of this year, a new report suggests.

While smartphone manufacturing has recovered in India in recent years, the country still relies heavily on China for the supply of components.

"There will be an impact on the new devices that will be launched in the first half that have facilities in China, as the factories will not work properly. Components from China will also be affected as all factories will resume their operation slowly and cautiously." said Peter Richardson. ,

Research Director, Research Counterpoint.

This will cover from BOE Technology, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) and YMTC semiconductor screens and later.

"Therefore, the negative impact of the supply chain side will last until the end of the second quarter low," Richardson said.

"Overall, we believe that Q1 and Q2 will show negative growth both globally and in China (China) before recovering," Richardson said.

According to Counterpoint projections, global smartphone sales in the first quarter of this year will also decrease seven percent compared to the same period last year.

"This is our baseline scenario. The downside risks increase daily and we are likely to review this forecast based on the emerging information in the coming days and weeks," Richardson said.

Sales of smartphones in China may see a 30 percent drop during the blocking period, which will probably last until the end of March.

"Some offline retailers say they have experienced a 50 percent drop in sales during the end of January. However, there are some sales offset by an increase in online sales," Richardson said.

