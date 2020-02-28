Superstore Shocker: America Ferrera leaving NBC Comedy

Hypermarket An employee will be down after the fifth season. ME! News has learned America Ferrera It's coming out of the NBC comedy at the end of the 2020 season ending Thursday, April 16.

"The last five years in Hypermarket I have been one of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller, "Ferrera said in a statement." I am very grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief that I have always placed in the program, and I am very grateful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer to create the fun, intelligent and relevant world of Hypermarket and inviting me to be part of it. As I begin the next chapter for my family and my career, I only wish the best and much success to my beloved. Hypermarket family."