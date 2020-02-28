Superstore Shocker: America Ferrera leaving NBC Comedy

NBC
Hypermarket An employee will be down after the fifth season. ME! News has learned America Ferrera It's coming out of the NBC comedy at the end of the 2020 season ending Thursday, April 16.
"The last five years in Hypermarket I have been one of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller, "Ferrera said in a statement." I am very grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief that I have always placed in the program, and I am very grateful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer to create the fun, intelligent and relevant world of Hypermarket and inviting me to be part of it. As I begin the next chapter for my family and my career, I only wish the best and much success to my beloved. Hypermarket family."
Ferrera, who is also an executive producer on the series, has played Amy since the beginning of the show.
Hypermarket It currently has an average of 3.8 million viewers and a rating of 1.1 in the coveted demographic group rating 18-49.
"The immeasurable contributions of the United States to Hypermarket You cannot quantify both in front of and behind the camera, as well as an ambassador for the show. We feel very fortunate to call her colleague and friend " Lisa Katz Y Tracey Pakosta, programming co-chairs scheduled at NBC Entertainment, they said in a statement.
"The United States is a force of nature that not only pours its heart and soul into acting and producing Hypermarket, but in the many causes and initiatives that she supports, " Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television, said in a statement. "In the last five seasons our gratitude and respect has been earned."
Now for a serious question: What will happen to Amy and Johan?Ben Feldman)?!
NBC delivered the renewal of the sixth season in early February 2020.
"We are delighted that Hypermarket He continues to talk about many important and topical issues, while at the same time it's funny, "said Katz and Pakosta at the time.
Hypermarket airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC
