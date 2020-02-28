Super League: Toronto Wolfpack vs. St Helens talking points | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLc6563428c0ffb20f07f34a6313eeb14b11% %MINIFYHTMLc6563428c0ffb20f07f34a6313eeb14b12%





Toronto newcomers face St Helens champions in Saturday's Super League live match

We take a look at what is said as newcomers to the Toronto Super League prepare to face the St Helens champions on Saturday, live at Sky Sports …

Wilkin playing through the pain barrier

Before last week's game against Warrington Wolves, Toronto faced being without Jon Wilkin for a prolonged period as he had to undergo surgery for a long-standing knee injury.

But, to everyone's surprise, including head coach Brian McDermott, the 36-year-old loose striker arrived at Halliwell Jones Stadium for the game and declared himself capable of playing, presenting the full 80 minutes and making 39 tackles with a Success Rate 95%

Jon Wilkin of Toronto will face former St Helens club after postponing knee surgery

Wilkin will perform at the same place on Saturday for the "at home,quot; crash of Wolfpack with his former club St Helens, to whom he made more than 400 appearances between 2002 and 2018, despite the discomfort caused by bones floating in his knee.

His efforts did not help Toronto avoid a 32-22 loss, but McDermott paid tribute to Wilkin for opting to delay his operation to help the Canadian team while seeking their first Super League victory against the reigning champions.

"We didn't sing and dance enough because if you were in the United States or Canada and someone did what Jon Wilkin did what he did last week, he would be in all the newsletters," McDermott said.

Toronto Wolfpack vs St Helens Live

"He is desperate to play (against St. Helens). He is also very aware that we are in a situation where we have not yet won a game and he wants the wheel to spin for us."

"Credit for him. He is putting the club first for his own health and his own well-being. It's a definition of commitment."

"As it stands, he will not have the operation for the next two or three weeks to see how far he can go until his knee yields."

Woolf warns of dangers

Kristian Woolf believes that Toronto poses dangers that St Helens must take into account

St Helens returned to Super League action on Saturday after facing Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge, where the NRL champions proved to be too strong and emerged 20-12 winners after the hosts took the lead through a converted attempt by Luke Thompson.

Visitors have already had an unhappy experience at Halliwell Jones Stadium this year, after having suffered a 19-0 defeat against Warrington Wolves in Round 2, and are naturally anxious to avoid becoming the first scalp of the Super League from Toronto.

Head coach Kristian Woolf was encouraged by his team's display against the Roosters despite the loss, while the 32-18 victory over an imposing Hull FC team in their previous league outing ensured that they were still find among the first candidates.

1:39 See the highlights of this year's World Club Challenge between St Helens and Sydney Roosters See the highlights of this year's World Club Challenge between St Helens and Sydney Roosters

However, the Australian distrusts the dangers that Toronto poses, at the team level, as well as the people he cited as Sonny Bill Williams, Wilkin, Ricky Leutele and Gareth O & # 39; Brien.

"They are improving every week and that is to be expected as they get used to the level of competition that comes out of the Championship, and they also have some really class players," said Woolf SaintsTV.

"They have a real blow in all areas and are playing a footy style that is a bit of attack from both ends and the game turn from the kickoffs."

"They are willing to unload and kick, so that makes them dangerous. They are willing to risk their hand and we will have to be very good defensively."

Woolf welcomes Regan Grace to his squad instead of the Mark Percival center, who recently underwent surgery. Striker Jack Ashworth is also back in the 21-man team after scoring for reservations against Wigan Warriors last week.

McDermott sees steady progress

Toronto's first month in the Super League has not been the easiest time for the club on or off the field, but head coach McDermott has done everything possible to keep everything in perspective.

Brian McDermott keeps Toronto's recent problems in perspective

The 49-year-old former head of the London Broncos and the Leeds rhinos, who took over the Canadian team last year, was comforted by the gradual improvements his team has shown each week, even though Wolfpack has not yet earned his name after winning championship promotion.

The arrival of rebel Tony Gigot, as a test, and loan duo Jack Wells and Ben Kilner have added some depth to the team and McDermott is satisfied with the progress he believes Toronto is making.

"We are a group that has joined together, the overseas boys were in Australia until January and the club as a whole is still three years old," McDermott said.

2:08 Watch the highlights of Toronto's loss to Warrington Watch the highlights of Toronto's loss to Warrington

"Upon entering the Super League, we have played 12 months in the Championship and got used to it, so it will take some rounds just to think fast enough. Warrington certainly exploded that on the short side in the first 10-15 minutes ".

"We haven't died asking ourselves this year, but I prefer to learn those lessons early. Strangely, where we are at the moment, it's not about winning and losing for us."

"Whatever we do, it has to be sustainable. As long as we continue building our game week after week, that is sustainable."

However, the Wolfpack will be without the signing of Brad Singleton out of season for about four months after the former Leeds striker broke a ligament in the knee, which will require surgery.

Wolfie ready to run with the & # 39; Pack

Saturday's game would originally be played at Allianz Park, home of London-based rugby club Saracens, but it ended up being changed to Warrington after that deal failed.

However, the Wolves are not only the hosts of the game, but also agreed to lend their pet Wolfie to Toronto for the confrontation with one of his most bitter rivals, St Helens.

So it will be Wolfie cheering for Wolfpack against Woolf's team.