Sun Yang: the Chinese Olympic swimming champion was banned for eight years after missing the doping test Olympic Games News







Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been suspended for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS) said on Friday.

CAS said it had accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) against a decision by the global FINA swimming agency to clear Sun of its conduct during the test in September 2018.

The 28-year-old is one of the best athletes in China, as he won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics and another in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

