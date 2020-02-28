Sun Yang: Chinese Olympic swimming champion banned for eight years | News of the Olympic Games

%MINIFYHTML3bffb108304fb58946d75afd43efe7c811% %MINIFYHTML3bffb108304fb58946d75afd43efe7c812%

Sun says it will "definitely,quot; appeal the ruling to the Swiss Federal Court





Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned for eight years for destroying his sample in an out-of-competition test, the Sports Arbitration Court said.

Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang will miss the 2020 Games in Tokyo after being banned for eight years for violating the anti-doping rules.

The Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS) confirmed the appeal of the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) against a decision by the governing body of FINA swimming to release him from a doping offense in 2018.

The decision means that Sun will not be allowed to defend his 200-meter freestyle title at the Tokyo Olympics and effectively ends his career.

He said he will "definitely,quot; appeal the decision to the Swiss Federal Court.

Sun was accused of breaking the vials containing his blood after a dispute with a team of FINA drug testers at his home in September 2018.

The 28-year-old, his mother and his environment allegedly interfered with the FINA team's efforts to obtain samples because they did not believe the evaluators were properly accredited or qualified.

The CAS resolution said: "The CAS Panel unanimously determined, to your satisfaction, that the Athlete violated Article 2.5 FINA DC (Alteration of any part of the Doping Control).

British swimmer Duncan Scott refused to share the podium with Sun at the World Aquatic Championship in 2019

"One thing, after having provided a blood sample, is to question the accreditation of the test staff while keeping the samples intact in the hands of the testing authorities; it is another thing, after long exchanges and warnings about the consequences, to act in a way that destroys the sample vessels, thus eliminating any possibility of analyzing the sample at a later stage. "

Sun clash with Duncan Scott in the World Aquatic Championship

Sky Sports News reporter Jamie Weir

Sun had already fulfilled a three-month ban on a previous crime, but was cleared by a subsequent FINA investigation, a decision that caused a mixture of rage and disbelief throughout the world of swimming.

That was evident at the World Aquatic Championship in South Korea last July, when Sun claimed his tenth and eleventh world titles, but he also faced Australian Mack Horton and British Duncan Scott during medal ceremonies.

Sun faces Scott of Great Britain in the 2019 World Championship

As he climbed onto the podium to collect his gold medal, Sun turned and shouted aggressively in front of Scott, who won the bronze for finishing third.

Then he shook hands with the other two medalists, but refused to shake Scott's hand.

When the four swimmers came off the podium, Sun turned and, inches from Scott's face, said: "You are a loser, I am a winner." The British swimmer refused to react.