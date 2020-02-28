Summer walker with garbage bag to protect against the coronavirus

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Playing Games & # 39; cover yourself from head to toe and add a garbage bag as another layer of protection in an attempt to keep you safe from deadly disease while traveling.

Summer walker there was no risk in the midst of the threat of the coronavirus. The R&B singer covered herself from head to toe during her most recent trip. She shared a photo of her wearing a hooded sweatshirt, hair net, mask, oversized sunglasses and gloves at an airport.

The "Last Day of Summer" singer went a little further with her self-protection when using a garbage bag as an outer layer. She was absolutely unrecognizable in her "armor." Only the bridge of his nose was exposed. "Not today, honey," he joked in his legend.

His outfit left many people speechless. Fellow singer Jojo He didn't blame her for doing her best to avoid a confrontation with the deadly coronavirus, "I know it's right." In the meantime, Skai jackson I was speechless, "Girl I – [crying]".

Summer Walker was not the only celebrity crazed by the deadly disease. Kristin Chenoweth Y Gwyneth Paltrow I had been wearing masks to stay safe while traveling 50 cents He decided to take a break from Chinese food.

Nevertheless, Jeannie Mai He claimed that some of the comments about Coronavirus went too far. The Asian star recently said on her show "The real"" I saw in the comments on other blogs a couple of times like "Don't catch that Jeezy coronavirus" or "She got that crown that caught him." And that is very painful because there are actually people dying from this. "

"I also heard that there are schools that are considering quarantining Asian children because they just want to keep it safe," he added. "This is real life. I just want to say that we know that misinformation, along with fear, leads to xenophobia. Xenophobia is a deep-rooted fear against foreigners. We just have to improve and know when it comes to yourself. , educate yourself to not give life to fears. "