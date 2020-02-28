Steve Bruce: Newcastle bans handshakes amid fears of coronavirus | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb634c31324eb7ee7db0a5066c920437811% %MINIFYHTMLb634c31324eb7ee7db0a5066c920437812%







Steve Bruce has revealed that shaking hands has been banned in Newcastle training camp due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The club has put an end to the morning ritual of players and staff shaking hands as fear of the disease spreads.

Bruce said: "Here is a ritual in which everyone shakes hands as soon as we meet each morning; we stopped him by following the doctor's advice.

"Fortunately, we have an excellent doctor here and he will keep us informed of what we have to do. We are like everyone else, we are stuck to the TV to know where he will go next and hopefully there is nothing worse in this country." .

When asked if he had known anything like this in the past, Bruce added: "No, not at all. Look, in confined areas like the ones we have here … There was a time at Christmas when there was a virus hitting … no It is coronoavirus, so you must be careful so that we have a little in mind, the fact that an error can happen.

"We had four or five at Christmas and two of my staff, so you basically stay at home. But it's always something you're seeing."