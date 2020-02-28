Stephen Gallacher and Rasmus Hojgaard share the leadership of the Oman Open | Golf news

Watch the third round of the Oman Open live at Sky Sports Golf from 8 a.m. on Saturday

















Martin Kaymer was surprised to be told that he had made a hole in one in the 13th during the second round of the Oman Open after he did not see his starting stroke in the hole

Stephen Gallacher and Rasmus Hojgaard claimed a part of the leadership in the intermediate stage of the Oman Open.

The couple fired rounds of 67 and 68, respectively, to move to nine less than 135 after 36 holes at Al Mouj Golf Club, one above Nicolas Colsaerts (67) and Kalle Samooja (65).

Scottish Gallacher, who at 45 is 27 years older than Dane Hojgaard, 18, had five birdies in his impeccable round while pursuing a third European Tour victory in the Middle East.

Hojgaard, who became the third youngest winner in the history of the European Circuit when he won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open earlier this season, loaded an eagle in the twelfth, five birdies and three bogeys.

Rasmus Hojgaard followed its opening 67 with a 68

Gallacher, who won consecutive titles of the Dubai Desert Classic in 2013 and 2014, said: "It's a good place to be. But there is still a lot of golf to play. My goal will be to do the same things as me." I have been doing.

"It's supposed to be windy over the weekend and I'm going to relax now and try to save my energy for that."

Gallacher claimed his first victory in five years at the India Open last season, but he missed 16 cuts in 22 events and started 2020 with two more before a closing 66 at the Saudi Arabia International gave him a draw in 21st place

Stephen Gallacher made birdie in the fifth, seventh, eighth, 12th and 13th during the second round

"I was struggling a little and changed some things," added Gallacher, whose son and caddy Jack was born nine days before Hojgaard.

"I worked on things before going to Saudi Arabia, I started to make good shots there and it's amazing how things go off."

"You start to improve the chips, you start to improve and you start competing. By Sunday, you just want to have the chance to win in the final stretch."

"You start to improve the chips, you start to improve and you start competing. By Sunday, you just want to have the chance to win in the final stretch."

Colsaerts, who won last year's Open de France for his first victory since 2012, equaled Gallacher's 67 with seven birdies and two bogeys.

Nicolas Colsaerts had four birdies in five holes since 12

"Actually I was a little in the area," said the 37-year-old Belgian. "I was playing shot after shot, I had what we called & # 39; good eyes & # 39; today, there really was no shot that really scared me even though there is a pair that is quite difficult with this wind."

"Winning last year and knowing that you have an exemption simply makes your life a lot easier. You take weeks for what they are and you really don't pay attention to where they should be or how the scores move, you just worry about your own game. It's a very comfortable situation. "

The Dutchman Joost Luiten, the 2018 champion, the English couple Richard McEvoy and Robert Rock, the Italian Guido Migliozzi, who could only drive a 72 after his pace marked 66 in the first round, and the South African Brandon Stone are three shots away of the leader in a tie for fifth place in six below.

The Italian Lorenzo Gagli, who was reinstated in the field after giving negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday, is four shots from the pace after adding a 70 to his initial 69.

Former World No. 1 Martin Kaymer is three strokes behind, after a 69 full of events that included a hole in one on 13, a double bogey on 15 and three closing birdies.

