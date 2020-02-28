State regulators increased PG,amp;E forest fire fine to $ 2.1 billion – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The California Public Services Commission on Thursday proposed a $ 2.14 billion fine against PG,amp;E for its role in the catastrophic wildfires in North Bay and Butte County in 2017 and 2018.

The decision proposed by administrative law judge Sophia Park adds $ 462 million to a $ 1.7 billion penalty agreement agreed last year by PG,amp;E, commission security personnel and representatives of the public services union for violations of the regulations

Like the previous agreement, the proposed decision would require that the shareholders, instead of the clients, absorb the cost of the fine. But, in addition to increasing the amount of the fine, the revised proposal would require that any tax savings that PG,amp;E obtained from the tax deductions for the fine would benefit customers and not shareholders.

If PG,amp;E agrees to accept the revised sanction within 20 days and none of the parties to the procedure objects, the proposed sanction will become a decision of the five-member commission.

PG,amp;E spokesman James Noonan said: "We are disappointed,quot; with the proposed decision, saying that "PG,amp;E worked diligently for many months with multiple parties,quot; to reach the previous agreement. He did not say if PG,amp;E will accept the revised sanction.

The proposal includes a "cancellation,quot; of $ 1.8 billion for forest fire expenses, which means that PG,amp;E cannot recover those costs through higher rates for customers.

It also includes a fine of $ 200 million payable to the state's general fund and $ 114 million for corrective actions and initiatives.

The CPUC said the proposed sanction is the largest ever assessed by the agency.

In 2015, the CPUC imposed a record fine of $ 1.6 billion on PG,amp;E for a fatal explosion of a natural gas pipeline in San Bruno in 2010. PG,amp;E was able to take a tax cancellation for most of that amount.

