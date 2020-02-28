Star Sky Days from & # 39; Black Ink Crew & # 39; He does not regret having said harmful things to his son despite the violent reaction

%MINIFYHTML774034d43201bc64339103b2102cacbd11% %MINIFYHTML774034d43201bc64339103b2102cacbd12%

Instagram

Instead of apologizing to Des for saying no one wants it, the television personality says during an Instagram Live session: "Listen, I said what I said, God is going to deal with me."

Up News Info –

Sky days He has been receiving strong violent reactions after his heated fight with Des that led him to cry. However, instead of apologizing for what he said to the son he once abandoned, the television personality defended himself by addressing the issue during a recent Instagram Live session.

"Are they taking Des? That's cute. That's sweet. That shit has no tears in his eyes, but that's sweet. Listen, I said what I said, God is going to deal with me," he told his followers, without sound in the least regretful. "Like God, thank you for everything you've done in my life and everything you're going to do. You know, that was a difficult day for me in November, you know? I'm sure it was also difficult for him." But it happened. What the hell do you want me to do? God is working on me day by day, son. And that's what it is ".

His comment naturally caused even more reaction. "And the fact that he is laughing at it as if it were a joke. That is not to joke. It is better for people to stop playing with God. Because he will humiliate you very fast," said one, as someone simply urged to others, "WE DON'T" T SUPPORT dead beats mom & # 39; s. "Another came to a conclusion after watching her session," Not everyone deserves to be a mother, "while another wrote:" It's so cheesy. She is an adult woman who acts like a 13-year-old girl. "

His fight with Des was documented in the last episode of "Black ink equipment"In which Sky accused his youngest son of having stolen him. Although Des denied the accusation, Sky apparently did not believe it and things went south after that." Your dad doesn't love you, I don't love you, nobody loves you! "he said as he walked away.

Later, Des cried to Caesar for his mother's painful comments. The latter tried to comfort him in vain.