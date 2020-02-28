Stadia's latest update suggests a free level release, YouTube streaming features

%MINIFYHTMLfff7ae08b83649778cda6406156f483211% %MINIFYHTMLfff7ae08b83649778cda6406156f483212%

Google Stadia had an abrupt release, with many missing features and broken promises. But the latest update of the Stadia app suggests that some of those features may be available soon, including the highly anticipated free level, YouTube streaming, family game sharing and more, as seen by 9to5Google.

The most important thing is an indication that Google is preparing to launch its free Stadia Base service level soon. 9to5GoogleThe report found strings in the application that allow registration without a paid Stadia code, along with a free one-month trial for Stadia Pro memberships (which includes several free games, along with other benefits).

There is also an indication in the application that Google may be limiting the number of people who can register and play Stadia at the same time, with warnings that "Sorry, Stadia is full in your area,quot; and "To provide the best quality of play for everyone, we limit the number of accounts in Stadia We have reached that limit, but we are working hard to build additional space in the Stadia cloud so that more people can enjoy the same high quality gaming performance. the future the availability of new players. "

Another new feature hinted at in the application is the long-promised ability to stream live games directly from Stadia to YouTube, something that Google has been showing as an important feature for Stadia since it was first announced. In the last application, new chains for buttons and menus related to the start, administration and stopping of live YouTube transmissions were detected, which implies that the function could be implemented soon.

Since live streaming games on a traditional console or PC still require a good amount of knowledge and hardware, making it as simple as pressing a button on the Stadia application could be a great feature for Google's service.

Unfortunately, the hinted characteristics are just that for now: suggestions. There is no indication of when they will be available for customers to try for themselves. Still, it's an encouraging sign that Google is working hard to make its initial Stadia promises come true, even if these features come later than fans could have expected.