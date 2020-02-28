St. Croix Prep sunbathes in an unstoppable season – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Croix Prep is a small school in Stillwater. This season, that school is gaining recognition due to the boys' basketball team, a team that has not lost a game.

The captains of St. Croix Prep Boys Basketball expected a couple of things this season.

"Minnehaha stopped us last year and we wanted to take the next step and get to the state," said Zach Doey. "I knew we would be pretty good, but I didn't think we would be up to this point.

What they got was an unstoppable appearance from the beginning of the season until now.

"You have a goal on your back every night. Most nights we will get the best of the team, so we have to bring it every night," said Daniel McCarrell.

They are relentless because literally that's how they practice.

"Boys sometimes get angry when they don't hear a whistle for a foul, and it could be a turning point for a competitive game." And they are looking at us and we are not rescuing them. That will happen in a game, "said coach Keven Seim." We only spend the last five, the five means, the first five. And that's how we separate it. And there are times when the last five will win. "

Everyone shares success. No matter how far they go, they will remember the excitement of being in an unstoppable team.