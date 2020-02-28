South Africa Women vs Thailand Women – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTMLe069744585f7712274e6eaf6d16b81d011% %MINIFYHTMLe069744585f7712274e6eaf6d16b81d012%

Lizelle Lee crushed 101 of 60 balls when South Africa won the highest total in the history of the Twenty20 Women's World Cup before crushing Thailand for a record 113 races.

Lee added 131 races with Sune Luus (61 not out) to propel South Africa to 195-3 after choosing to hit the Manuka Oval in Canberra before the Proteas defeated Thailand for 82 of 19.1 surpasses.

Thailand started the game well, discarding Dane van Niekerk early and restricting South Africa to 37-1 after the first six overs, but Lee's powerful game undid him.

The 27-year-old girl helped three sixty, then went on to publish her maiden of the twentieth century after falling into 45, one of several opportunities lost by Thailand in the field.

The persecution staggered from the beginning, as Thailand lost three wickets in three installments, including a completion, in a rough quarter on which Shabnim Ismail lost (3-8).

Only Onnicha Kamchomphu (26) and Chanida Sutthiruang (13) became double figures as Luus (3-15) caused more damage.

