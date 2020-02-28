Sophie Turner is still wearing baggy clothes and people swear she sees a baby bump! See the pictures!

Sophie Turner has not confirmed that she is pregnant and an official statement has not been published on her behalf, but at this point, it may not be necessary. Many people are convinced that Sophie Turner is pregnant and now they have many photos of the game of Thrones Beauty with baggy clothes that swear they see a bump in each one! It was previously reported that Sophie Turner and her one-year-old husband Joe Jonas expect their first child in the summer of 2020 and expect to have a girl.

Sophie appears as if she were in the cloud nine after celebrating her 24th birthday on February 21, 2020. Recent photos of Sophie and Joe show the two smiling and looking very much in love. Reports also say that Joe Jonas is planning his musical performance program around Sophie's pregnancy to make it available throughout his pregnancy trip.

Fans were scared when they saw Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave and over Los Angeles with Sophie wearing a pair of blue jeans, Levi's overalls. Side views of Sophie broke that showed a glimpse of her stomach as her blouse lifted above her waist. People say they absolutely see a baby bump on Sophie, whether she has confirmed a pregnancy or not.

You can see a collage of photos showing Sophie Turner, including an image of a side view below.

Sophie and Joe showed a lot of love and affection and Sophie was photographed giving Joe a sweet kiss on the cheek. You can see that image below.

Sophie was also seen wearing an adorable plaid doll dress that many also thought could have doubled as a motherhood. Sophie was sweet and adorable in the mini dress that she combined with a pair of white boots. The color of the dress complemented its natural color and many say that Sophie Turner has a pregnancy glow!

You can see several photos of Sophie Turner using the mini dress below.

Here is an additional photo of Sophie and Joe.

What do you think of pregnancy rumors?

Do you think Sophie Turner is pregnant?



