Sofia Vergara joins America & # 39; s Got Talent and Heidi Klum returns with Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Terry Crews

Sofia Vergara is in demand in virtually everything she does. When his engagement with Nick Loeb ended, Joe Manganiello pounced and swept the Colombian beauty and then married her. As soon as her successful ABC comedy Modern Family came to an end after 11 seasons, NBC picked up the 47-year-old bomb to give her a role as a new hostess in America has talent. Sofia fans are delighted that she got the job and are eager to see her humor and bubbly personality on the judge's panel. Next to her will be Heidi Klum, who brings her back, and Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara replace Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, who were fired from the program.

The president of NBC Entertainment, Alternative and Reality Group, Meredith Ahr, issued a statement about Sofia joining the program.

"Sofia's infectious energy and ingenuity will be perfectly combined with returning favorites Heidi, Simon, Howie and Terry. As a respected actress and successful businesswoman, embodies the American dream that is synonymous with the transforming stage of AGT."

Sofia Vergara also issued a statement about joining the AGT panel of judges.

"I am very happy to join my new family at AGT. This is an exciting new next chapter for me and I am extremely proud to be the first Latino judge on the program."

Sofia Vergara of Modern Family joins the table of judges Got Talent of America | TV Guide https://t.co/FbqHqAtkvB via @ TV guide – Shawn Duffy (@ nascarfan15) February 29, 2020

Fans are as excited to have Heidi Klum as they are from Sofia Vergara. Heidi was judge in the program from 2013 to 2018. After his departure from America has talent, she was judge in America’s Got Talent: Champions. Now that she's getting back to the main thing AGT show, the excitement about the new season continues to increase.

Heidi Klum also issued a statement about next season, his return and his work with Sofia Vergara.

"I'm so excited to come back to America has talent with Simon, Howie and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara joins us is the icing on an already delicious cake. ”

What do you think about Sofia Vergara joining America’s Got Talent? Are you waiting for the next season?

United States Talent Season 15 will return during the summer of 2020.



