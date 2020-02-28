SN Questions and Answers: XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck talks about the first television ratings, QB play, expansion and more

%MINIFYHTML3059fdc5cca113966726c4ba05baf80111% %MINIFYHTML3059fdc5cca113966726c4ba05baf80112%

The XFL commissioner, Oliver Luck, is satisfied with the general state of the XFL during the first three weeks of its existence, but realizes that there is always room for improvement.

Luck spoke with Sporting News on Thursday in a telephone interview and discussed a number of issues in the league. He talked about television ratings so far, people who have been critical of the quarterback game, potential future expansion and more.

Luck also discussed how the changes in the rules have been received so far, including the dramatic change in kickoffs and punts. The XFL commissioner declined to delve into the recent comments made by Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow about playing in the XFL, saying he will only talk about the players who are really in the league.

"We really like the quarterbacks we have," Luck said when asked about Manziel. "They are working hard every day in practice."

The full discussion of Sporting News with Luck is below.

In the XFL TV ratings

XFL TV ratings for weeks 1-3

Week Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Week 1 3.3 million 3.29M 3.385M 2,496M Week 2 2,397M 2,324M 2,127M 1,359M Week 3 1.9 million 2.1 million 1.5 million 1.0M

Luck: "The rankings are obviously important, but honestly, we don't spend so much time with them because we believe that if we can play good football, if we play at a high level, everything will fit, the rankings, the attendance, all the things that are important on the commercial side. "

Early comments on the XFL rules

Initial kick of the XFL compared to the NFL

Stat XFL NFL Return yard kicks 31 yards 24.9 yard line Punt return yards 8.2 avg. 7.6 average Kick Return Percentage 93.1% 34.1% Point return percentage 61.9% 35.8%

Game rhythm

Stat XFL NFL Media plays per game 156.8 174.9 Time between plays 22.2 seconds 30.3 seconds Length per set 2:50:22 3:10:49

Luck: “I think that in general (the response to changes in the rules) has been very, very positive. We have played 12 games, so the sample size is somewhat small, but now we are getting enough data.

“The players love it, they love the fast-paced game, they really enjoy playing fast, they enjoy the 25-second clock even if they sometimes push the limits of their fitness. I think the start has definitely been well received by the boys. I think everyone was excited about the league after the first kick-off that came back for a touchdown. That was very good.

"I think that, in general terms, the rules have been well received. We do a lot of follow-up in terms of looking at the metrics, how long the game lasted, how many plays, etc. I think that, in general, we are where we want to be with all those points of data ".

About possible rule changes for year 2

Luck: "I think we could go a few laps (some ideas) in the low season a bit." We will only see what we are doing now, we will see how it develops and we will ensure that we receive many positive comments from players, coaches and also communicate with our fans. Because many of these changes in the rules initially came from suggestions from fans who wanted a faster game and wanted to see more clearance returns and more kickoff returns. So I think we'll wait until the end of the season to really see it. Immerse yourself in what we have done and see what else can be done. "

In side interviews during the games

Luck: “I think everyone really enjoys that part of the game. I think it is safe to say that it is different for coaches, they had to adapt to it. We practice a good time in December and January with those headphones, and the ability of broadcasters to take advantage. So the trainers knew it, but the first time it happens there is a bit of a feeling of & # 39; Oh, wow, I guess it really happens. Interesting. "But what we really like is that fans were really excited about that. It offers a level of access that isn't necessarily obtained with any other soccer broadcast."

In the assistance of BattleHawks

BattleHawks fans in St. Louis https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9c/3a/xfl-battlehawks-fans-ftr_xyiud8y2hk511chwxxj9soeez.png?t=-1940721464,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Luck: "The most important moment for me was, honestly, seeing the crowd in St. Louis. (It was) their first professional football game in St. Louis in 4-5 years, and the passion that these people have. It was awesome. We knew what we were getting by putting a team there, but still, to see it, they have a good soccer team. Jonathan Hayes, his soccer coach, has really done a great job. But to see the excitement, the passion of 30,000 people. The dome swayed, in the center with back gates. That was special. "

About the criticism of the quarterback game

Note: I mentioned the ProFootballTalk column, titled "Bad quarterbacks are a big problem for the XFL," as an example of some criticism the league has faced.

Luck: “The quarterback game is important for all levels of football. If the bad quarterback game is harmful to the XFL, I think it is harmful to any league at any level. I think our quarterback game in general has been pretty good. We had two of our best quarterbacks that we couldn't play in Week 1 (Landry Jones, Josh Johnson). Both returned Week 2, and as you saw last weekend, both are healthy and playing well. We have some younger boys who have really taken a step forward. I don't think anyone expected P.J. Walker or Jordan Ta’amu had the seasons they are having right now.

"He is still young. They are all new teams. It is difficult to play quarterback in professional football. These guys have excellent skills. We all saw them play in college. We have improvements, no doubts about it, but in general I think the play of quarterback will improve. I'm more or less satisfied with what it is today. "

On the interest of NFL teams in XFL players

Luck: "(The coaches) have not contacted me, but I know from the daily activities in which the talent scouts are watching these games up close. They attend many of our games, watch movies of these boys. Many of these boys have spent time in the league , so these NFL teams will know them relatively well. But there is a lot of interest in many players in our league of other professional leagues. "

About the potential expansion of XFL

Luck: “We are 100% focused on the equipment we have now. We want to make sure that they are established and build a solid foundation, have a solid profile, a lot of relevance in that community. So we really haven't had serious discussions about the expansion. It is certainly a possibility, but it is on the way. "