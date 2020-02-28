Skai Jackson granted a restraining order against rapper Bhad Bhabie

Earlier this week, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was granted a temporary restraining order against Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, the girl who first became famous as the "Cash Me Outside,quot; girl in Dr. Phil

On her Instagram this Thursday, February 27, the 16-year-old rapper explained that the world could try to hate her for responding to "bullsh * t with more bullsh * t,quot;, but that is the person she is, and she is not ashamed You're welcome.

The young artist said that she has been part of the "fake world of Hollywood ** for the past three and a half years,quot;, and although it is certainly not authentic, she will not let that change it.

The young rapper said that everyone who hates her can "play,quot; on her fake Instagram accounts, but she will "go looking for checks."

The news of Bregoli's comments on social media comes shortly after TMZ revealed that the 17-year-old Disney Channel star filed documents in the Los Angeles County Superior Court to obtain a restraining order. Reportedly, the judge granted the request that Bregoli stay away from the actress to a measure of at least 100 yards.

In addition, they told him to stay away from his place of work, his home and his person. In addition, Bhad Bhabie cannot contact her on any social media platform. According to reports, Skai complained in documents that she is afraid to leave her home alone since the rapper threatened her with IG earlier this week.

Bregoli shouted: "b * tch, I will kill you! I will really kill you!" In addition, TMZ got an exchange they had about DM, in which Jackson wrote: "What is the problem now? I haven't even said anything about you. "

Bhad Bhabie reportedly accused Jackson of using a fake account to receive negative posts about her on social media. Later on Dr. Phil Alum referred to her as a "Disney thot."

Ad

Since the rapper became a star in 2016 for a meme that subsequently went viral, he signed a record contract and has since been in trouble with the authorities repeatedly.



Post views:

0 0