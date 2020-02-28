Skai Jackson files a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie!

Disney actress Skai Jackson requested a restraining order against teenage rapper Bhad Bhabie after she began ranting on social media this week, threatening to kill her.

According to E! News, the restraining order was filed against the 16-year-old rapper Danielle Bregoli, in a Los Angeles County courthouse on Thursday, February 27.

While talking on social media, Bhabie was enraged that Skai was showing interest in the boys she had talked to, accusing her of being obsessed with her.

"I want to know why every time they see me with a friend, do bitches want to all go up to the page? The bitch is a big fan! You're a big fan! She's moving furtively, brother! Don & # 39 "Don't post about me on your fake page, b * tch. If you have something to say about me, post it on your page. Show me you're in bold!"

"I'm going to jail behind Disney," Bhabie said in the video. "B * tch, what are you doing in these men's DMs? … As if you were just trying to get mad at this point. I see what you're doing and it's going to kill you. Like, that's the thing: I'm going to kill you. Don't post your location, because I'm going. "

We believe that Bhad Bhabie has given the judge everything he needs to grant the order …