Home Entertainment Skai Jackson files a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie!

Skai Jackson files a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Disney actress Skai Jackson requested a restraining order against teenage rapper Bhad Bhabie after she began ranting on social media this week, threatening to kill her.

According to E! News, the restraining order was filed against the 16-year-old rapper Danielle Bregoli, in a Los Angeles County courthouse on Thursday, February 27.

While talking on social media, Bhabie was enraged that Skai was showing interest in the boys she had talked to, accusing her of being obsessed with her.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©