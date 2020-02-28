Siri: hackers can use ultrasonic waves to activate Siri: Researchers – Latest news

Ultrasonic waves emit no sound, but they can still activate Siri on their cell phone and make calls, take pictures or read the contents of a text to a stranger, without the knowledge of the owner of the phone, new research suggests.

Researchers have previously shown that ultrasonic waves can be used to deliver a single command through the air. However, new research from the University of Washington in St. Louis broadens the scope of the vulnerability that ultrasonic waves pose to cell phone security.

The researchers discovered that these waves can spread across many solid surfaces to activate voice recognition systems and, with the addition of cheap hardware, the person initiating the attack can also hear the phone's response.

%MINIFYHTML0c657793b87f017074a66929f5bde1d111% %MINIFYHTML0c657793b87f017074a66929f5bde1d112%

The results were presented at the Network and Systems Security Symposium distributed in San Diego.

"We want to raise awareness about such a threat," said Ning Zhang, an assistant professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

"I want everyone in the public to know this."

Zhang and his co-authors were able to send "voice,quot; commands to cell phones while sitting quietly at a table, next to the owner.

With the addition of a stealthily placed microphone, researchers were able to communicate back and forth with the phone, ultimately controlling it from afar.

Ultrasonic waves are sound waves at a frequency that is higher than humans can hear. Cell phone microphones, however, can and record these higher frequencies.

"If you know how to play with the signals, you can get the phone in such a way that when you interpret the incoming sound waves, you think you are saying a command," Zhang said.

To test the ability of ultrasonic waves to transmit these "commands,quot; across solid surfaces, the research team established a series of experiments that included a telephone on a table.

Attached to the bottom of the table was a microphone and a piezoelectric transducer (PZT), which is used to convert electricity into ultrasonic waves.

On the other side of the telephone table, apparently hidden from the telephone user, there is a waveform generator to generate the correct signals.

The team performed two tests, one to retrieve an SMS access code (text) and another to make a fraudulent call.

The first test was based on the common virtual assistant command "read my messages,quot; and the use of two-factor authentication, in which a password is sent to a user's phone, from a bank, for example, to verify The identity of the user.

The attacker first told the virtual assistant to lower the volume to Level 3. In this volume, the victim did not notice the responses of his phone in an office with a moderate noise level.

Then, when a simulated message came from a bank, the attack device sent the "read my messages,quot; command to the phone. The answer was audible for the microphone under the table, but not for the victim.

In the second test, the attack device sent the message "call Sam with the speaker,quot;, initiating a call. Using the microphone under the table, the attacker was able to have a conversation with "Sam,quot;.

The team tested 17 different phone models, including the popular iPhone, Galaxy and Moto models. All but two were vulnerable to ultrasonic wave attacks.

Ultrasonic waves pierced metal, glass and wood.

Zhang said there is a simple way to keep a phone out of the reach of ultrasonic waves: the defense based on the middle layer, which uses soft tissue and tissue to increase the "impedance mismatch."

In other words, place the phone on a tablecloth.

