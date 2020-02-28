Shooting involved with officers in Lakeville, shooting suspect – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police are investigating a shooting with agents involved in Lakeville on Friday morning.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, no agent involved was injured and the suspect was shot. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff's office reported the shooting around 11:40 a.m. in the 20800 block of Italy Avenue.

The Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension leads the investigation. The sheriff's office says they will provide additional information through social networks in the next few hours.

