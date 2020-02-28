Sheriff seeks help from the public in the theft of a car store in central Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at a car store in central Minnesota on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, they received at 7:42 a.m. approximately a robbery at Kaiser Iron & Auto, located on Cable Road in Sobieski.

Authorities say between 5 p.m. On Wednesday and Thursday at 7:15 a.m., suspects entered the building through the back window, where it was reported that at least two or three catalytic converters were stolen.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information about this issue, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office asks you to call 320-632-9233.