Shares fall sharply on Wall Street; Dow Jones sinks 3.1%

US stocks plunged back into Wall Street on Friday, pushing the S,amp;P 500 index down another 2.7% and heading to the market at its worst week since October 2008.

The virus outbreak has been closing industrial centers, emptying stores and severely enclosing travel around the world. More companies are warning investors that their finances will be affected due to disruptions in supply chains and sales. Governments are taking increasingly drastic measures as they strive to contain the virus.

Market losses moderated shortly after the Federal Reserve issued a statement saying it was ready to help the economy if necessary. Investors increasingly expect the Fed to reduce rates at its next policy meeting in mid-March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 855 points, or 3.3%, to 24,909 as of 3 p.m. Eastern Time. It fell to 1,085 points in the first operations.

The S,amp;P 500 is now 14% below the record reached just 10 days ago. Foreign markets also fell. China's benchmark index fell 3.7% and Germany's DAX fell 3.9%.

The defeat has led to each important index what market observers call a "correction,quot;, or a fall of 10% or more from a peak. The last time it happened was at the end of 2018, as a tariff war with China was increasing. Market observers have said for months that stocks were very expensive and too late for another setback.

Financial and health care actions were among the biggest losers in the broad market crash on Friday. Only energy, the sector with the worst performance this year, had a small profit.

Bond prices skyrocketed again when investors sought security and became more pessimistic about the outlook for the economy. That pushed yields to more historical lows. The 10-year Treasury bond yield dropped sharply, to 1.16% from 1.30% on Thursday night. It touched a historical low of 1.14%, according to TradeWeb. That return is a benchmark for home mortgages and many other types of loans.

Crude oil prices fell 4.9% due to concerns that world travel and shipments will be severely affected and hurt energy demand. The reference US crude oil price has now fallen 15% this week.

"All he tells us is that there are still many concerns in the market," said Gene Goldman, director of investments at Cetera Financial Group. "We need the Fed to go out and say, basically, guys, that we support them."

Merchants have become increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will be forced to reduce interest rates to protect the economy, and soon. Goldman said the current lack of Federal Reserve action amounts to a tightening of rates compared to other nations and their actions to compensate for the impact of the coronavirus.

Investors now widely expect the Fed to reduce interest rates by half a point at its meeting that ends on March 18. According to CME data, expectations of a half-point cut jumped from 47% just before the Fed's statement was published. 100% shortly after.

The massive sale of a week in the market follows months of uncertainty about the spread of the virus, which hit China in December and closed large areas of that nation in January. China remains the most affected country and has the majority of 83,000 cases worldwide and related deaths.

Uncertainty became fear when the virus began to jump to places outside the epicenter and faded containment hopes.

Airlines and cruise operators have suffered some of the worst impacts due to cancellation of flight routes, along with travel plans. Big names like Apple and the brewer Budweiser AB InBev are part of a growing list of companies that expect financial pain from the virus. Dell and the sportswear company Columbia Sportswear are the latest companies that expect an impact on their results.

Cruise operators have also been greatly affected, and the shares sank 30% or more as infections on board increased. But companies had a much better day on Friday, and some on Wall Street believed that the mass sale had been exaggerated.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares rose 2.3%, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings gained 4.5%. Carnival Corp. shares rose 2.7%.

A major concern of investors is that the stock market crash could have a psychological effect on consumers, making them reluctant to spend money and go to crowded places like stores, restaurants and cinemas.

The fall of the stock market at the end of 2018, for example, derailed holiday sales that year. Now, analysts are concerned that the latest stock fade may cause consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of the economy and has played an important role in maintaining the expansion of the US. UU., Contract again.

Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, a consumer consultant, says he expected annual retail sales to increase 4.1%, but now says he could only increase 2.2% if the impact of the new virus in China persists beyond April. .

"This is a moving target right now," he said. "There is a lot of uncertainty."

Nitin Jain, managing director of AlixPartners' retail practice, said that while sales of everyday items such as canned goods and medical supplies could increase in the short term, sales of luxury items could decrease as high-end buyers get nervous.

Many companies face the prospect of limited financial results with their shares that are already trading at high levels in relation to their earnings. Before concerns about the virus exploded, investors had been driving upward actions with the expectation that strong earnings growth for companies would resume after falling for most of 2019. If the growth of Profits do not increase this year, that makes the stock market even more expensive more vulnerable.

Nearly 60 nations representing all continents, except Antarctica, have confirmed cases. The virus outbreak has caused a wide range of reactions from nations that hope to contain its spread and its economic impact.

The Geneva motor show was canceled as the Swiss authorities banned large events of more than 1,000 people. Parts of the industrial and financial center of northern Italy remain in quarantine. Japan is preparing to close schools across the country. The United States is preparing for the virus after a case unrelated to the trip in California was confirmed.

AP retail writer Anne D’Innocenzio contributed.