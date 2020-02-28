Shares fall sharply on Wall Street; Dow Jones sinks 3.1%

%MINIFYHTML9958bd8cb3e30ea5b0f79d73448c19ae11% %MINIFYHTML9958bd8cb3e30ea5b0f79d73448c19ae12%

By ALEX VEIGA and DAMIAN J. TROISE

The shares sank again around the world on Friday when investors prepared for greater economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak, which sent US markets to their worst weekly final since the 2008 financial crisis.

The damage of the week of relentless sales was surprising: the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3,583 points, or 12.4%. Microsoft and Apple, the two most valuable companies in the S,amp;P 500, lost $ 300 billion combined. In a sign of the seriousness of the concern about the possible economic blow, the price of oil sank by 16%.

Market losses moderated on Friday after the Federal Reserve issued a statement saying it was ready to help the economy if necessary. Investors increasingly expect the Fed to reduce rates at its next policy meeting in mid-March.

The Dow backed from an initial drop of more than 1,000 points to close around 350 points below. The S,amp;P 500 fell 0.8% and has now dropped 13% since reaching a record high just 10 days ago. The Nasdaq reversed an early decline to finish flat.

Global financial markets have been shaken by the virus outbreak that has been closing industrial centers, emptying stores and severely reducing travel around the world. More companies are warning investors that their finances will be affected due to disruptions in supply chains and sales. Governments are taking increasingly drastic measures as they strive to contain the virus.

The defeat has led to each important index what market observers call a "correction,quot;, or a fall of 10% or more from a peak. The last time it happened was at the end of 2018, as a tariff war with China was increasing. Market watchers have said for months that stocks were too expensive and too late for another setback.

Bond prices skyrocketed again when investors sought security and became more pessimistic about the outlook for the economy. That pushed yields to more historical lows. The 10-year Treasury bond yield dropped sharply, to 1.14% from 1.30% on Thursday night. That is a record low, according to TradeWeb. That return is a benchmark for home mortgages and many other types of loans.

Crude oil prices fell 4.9% due to concerns that world travel and shipments will be severely affected and hurt energy demand.

"All he tells us is that there are still many concerns in the market," said Gene Goldman, director of investments at Cetera Financial Group. "We need the Fed to go out and say, basically, guys, that we support them."

Merchants have become increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will be forced to reduce interest rates to protect the economy, and soon. Goldman said the current lack of Federal Reserve action amounts to a tightening of rates compared to other nations and their actions to compensate for the impact of the coronavirus.

Investors now widely expect the Fed to reduce interest rates by half a point at its meeting that ends on March 18. According to data from the Fedwatch tool of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, expectations of a half-point cut jumped from 47% just before the Fed's statement was released at 60% at the close of trading.

The latest losses have eliminated the earnings of the S,amp;P 500 since October. The benchmark continues to rise 6.1% in the last 12 months, not including dividends. Its weekly loss of 11.5% was the largest since a fall of 18.2% in the week ending October 10, 2008.

The massive sale follows months of uncertainty about the spread of the virus, which hit China in December and closed large areas of that nation in January. China remains the most affected country and has the majority of 83,000 cases worldwide and related deaths.

Uncertainty became fear when the virus began to jump to places outside the epicenter and faded containment hopes.

"Fear is a stronger emotion than hope," said Ann Miletti, director of active capital at Wells Fargo Asset Management. "This is what we are seeing today and this week and in the last seven days."

Airlines have suffered some of the worst impacts due to cancellation of flight routes, along with travel plans. Big names like Apple and the brewer Budweiser AB InBev are part of a growing list of companies that expect financial pain from the virus. Dell and the sportswear company Columbia Sportswear are the latest companies that expect an impact on their results.

Cruise operators have also been greatly affected, and the shares sank 30% or more as infections on board increased. But those companies were having a much better day on Friday, and some on Wall Street believed that the settlement had been exaggerated. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares rose 4.4%, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings gained 7.3%. Carnival shares rose 5.1%.

A major concern of investors is that the stock market crash could have a psychological effect on consumers, making them reluctant to spend money and go to crowded places like stores, restaurants and cinemas.

The fall of the stock market at the end of 2018, for example, derailed holiday sales that year. Now, analysts are concerned that the latest stock fade may cause consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of the economy and has played an important role in maintaining the expansion of the US. UU., Contract again.

Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, a consumer consultant, says he expected annual retail sales to increase 4.1%, but now says he could only increase 2.2% if the impact of the new virus in China persists beyond April. .

"This is a moving target right now," he said. "There is a lot of uncertainty."

Many companies face the prospect of limited financial results with their shares that are already trading at high levels in relation to their earnings. Before worries about the virus exploded, investors had been driving upward actions with the expectation that strong earnings growth for companies would resume after declining for most of 2019.

Market Summary:

The Dow fell 357.28 points, or 1.4%, to 25,409.36. The S,amp;P 500 fell 24.54 points, or 0.8%, to 2,954.22. The Nasdaq rose 0.89 points, or less than 0.1%, to 8,567.37. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company shares lost 21.44 points, or 1.4%, to 1,476.43.

In the trade of raw materials, the reference crude fell $ 2.33 to settle at $ 44.76 per barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $ 1.66 to close at $ 50.52 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline dropped 2 cents to $ 1.39 per gallon. Heating fuel remained unchanged at $ 1.49 per gallon. Natural gas dropped 7 cents to $ 1.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $ 75.90 to $ 1,564.10 per ounce, silver fell $ 1.27 cents to $ 16.39 per ounce and copper fell 2 cents to $ 2.55 per pound.

The dollar fell to 108.42 Japanese yen from 109.95 yen on Thursday. The euro weakened to $ 1.0967 from $ 1.0987.

AP retail writer Anne D’Innocenzio and AP commercial writer Stan Choe contributed.