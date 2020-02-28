Shaquille's son O & # 39; Neal dating India Love?

Instagram

Shareef O & # 39; Neal, 20, has caused rumors of connection with the former star of & # 39; The Westbrooks & # 39; after he made a video together with her in the popular mobile application Tik Tok.

Shaquille O & # 39; Nealson of Shareef O & # 39; Neal caused dating rumors with Love of india. The two were romantically linked after making a video of Tik Tok together. He called Shareef a "teacher" of Tik Tok and said it was the first time he made the video in the mobile application.

"I hope they are not dating," said one. Another accused her of influencing her by pursuing: "Thirsty for someone to know that he is with him [crying] recording the video on a phone from another phone."

Shareef, 20, is Shaq's eldest son with his ex-wife Shaunie. He is following in his father's footsteps to follow his career as a basketball player. He is currently playing for the LSU Tigers of the Southeast Conference.

India, 24 years old, is Williamof the former protected and served as an opening act for black Eyed Peas on her 2018 tour. She and her four sisters once starred in a "keeping up with the Kardashians"reality show"The Westbrooks"at BET. The show didn't last long.

Recently, it was rumored that she was hooked with Roddy ricch after posting a picture of her hanging out by the pool with the rapper. She quickly knocked down the rumors. "Roddy and I are not together," he explained. "I apologize for the accidental publication of the video that led to that assumption. Two friends who enjoy each other's time. That is literally life."

She was also linked to the tastes of P Diddyson of Justin Combs, The game, Lil Yachty, Rich the kidY Rick Ross in the past. But she said it's the biggest mistake about her.

"Another thing that people are wrong is that I have dated all these men. That is probably the number 1 thing that people have been wrong about me," he once said. "But the fact that I can take a picture with a guy doesn't mean I go out with him, fuck him or anything like that. That just means I'm meeting the person, having a good time, and I wanted to share it with the world."