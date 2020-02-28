Shah Rukh Khan demonstrates why he is the perfect husband once again

The wife of the Bollywood mega star, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan is an ace designer with an impressive clientele that includes characters like Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor. He has also collaborated with popular names in the world of international design such as Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren. Last night, Gauri organized a celebration party for the 25th anniversary of Maison & Objet in his own design studio in the city. And Shah Rukh Khan proved to be the perfect husband once again when he appeared at the event to be next to his wife.

Gauri kept the glamorous quotient by opting for a shiny black dress, with a sunken neckline. Shah Rukh Khan got rid of his exclusive black three-piece suit this time for a more casual look consisting of an olive shirt, blue jeans and a pair of sneakers. He completed the look with a tan brown suede jacket. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, stars like Sussanee Khan and Chunky Pandey were also present at the place.