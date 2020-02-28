Several killed and injured after a train collides with a bus in Pakistan | Pakistan News

At least 20 people died and several others were injured in a collision between a train and a passenger bus in southwest Pakistan.

The collision occurred in the city of Kandhra in the Sukkur district, located about 500 kilometers (311 miles) from the port city of Karachi, on Friday.

The commissioner of Sukkur, Shafiq Mahesar, confirmed 20 deaths to journalists, fearing an increase in the death toll as the condition of several of the injured seemed to be critical.

Dozens of other passengers were also injured in the accident, the last of a series of similar incidents in recent years.

"It is a great tragedy and all administration and police officials rush to the site," District Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar told dawn.com.

"It was an unmanned railroad crossing since there was nothing there to avoid traffic," he added.

Live images broadcast on local television channel Dawn News showed that rescuers recovered injured bodies and people from the badly damaged bus and transferred them to ambulances.

Pakistan has a long history of train accidents, mainly due to poor infrastructure and lack of safety regulations.

At least 23 people died and more than 72 were injured when a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train near the central city of Pakistan, Rahim Yar Khan, last year.