Home Entertainment Series & # 39; The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder & #...

Series & # 39; The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder & # 39; with the original cast confirmed

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Fans of the animated series The Proud Family will be pleased to hear that the series will return to television, with the original cast members.

Not only does the original cast return, but The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also return to the screen with the original executive producers of The Proud Family, which aired on Disney Channel in the 2000s by the deadline.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©