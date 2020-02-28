Series & # 39; The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder & # 39; with the original cast confirmed

Fans of the animated series The Proud Family will be pleased to hear that the series will return to television, with the original cast members.

Not only does the original cast return, but The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also return to the screen with the original executive producers of The Proud Family, which aired on Disney Channel in the 2000s by the deadline.

"In our minds, the show never really went away, since we still had tons of stories to tell," the creator / executive producer of the original series Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar said in a statement. "It's the perfect time to bring this show back, and we can't wait to take fans, both old and new, on this trip with us."

Louder and Prouder focuses on the character of Penny Proud and his family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin brothers BeBe and CeCe and grandmother Suga Mama. They also return Penny's loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, along with Uncle Bobby.