Second suspect arrested in Oakland armed robbery captured on video – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – A second suspect, captured in a home video who was performing a violent robbery at daylight at gunpoint in the Oakland Dimond district, was arrested, Oakland police said Friday.

Oakland police tweeted that Michael Monah was arrested in Emeryville and was arrested on charges of robbery and probation violation. His alleged accomplice was captured in Los Baños last week.

Latif Malik 23, of Oakland, has also been charged with the armed robbery of a 20-year-old man while washing his car in the 2000 block of Damuth Street in the Dimond district.

Malik was arrested on February 19 after the California Highway Patrol officers, alerted by a bullet of all points, arrested him in Los Baños. They said the suspect, who is believed to be involved in a similar robbery in Richmond, had cut his hair and planned to leave the state.

The surveillance video provided to KPIX 5 shows a man washing his car when two men suddenly approach. The theft occurred on February 10 at 1:30 p.m. on a driveway in the 2000 block of Damuth.

Freddy Rojas said his security camera captured the robbery of his nephew.

"They grabbed him and put a gun to his head and threw him to the ground," Rojas said. "They told him to shut up or that they were going to shoot him."

As seen in the video, one of the suspects pushes a gun against the victim's head. The thieves force the victim to the ground, empty their pockets and then flee.

Rojas said his nephew was unharmed, but the thieves got the wallet, cell phone, keys and some jewelry from the victim. Rojas estimated that everything was worth a total of about $ 10,000.

"I walk my dog ​​here all the time and I never see anything like that, it's a little scary," said Mary Ann, who frequents the area and didn't want to give her full name.

The residents of the Dimond district of Oakland knew that the city has a long fight against violent crime. Still, seeing the crime in progress is traumatizing for Rojas and his family. He said they want justice.

"We are very scared here now," Rojas said. "That's why we put cameras. We talk to my other neighbors and they also want to put cameras, and we can share everything."