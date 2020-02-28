Second case of US coronavirus UU. Of unknown origin discovered in Santa Clara County – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the third documented case of the county, is now the second instance in the United States of community transmission of the virus.

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health was scheduled to give details of the last coronavirus patient at 4 p.m. Press conference.

The county health department said that the latter case of coronavirus, a 65-year-old woman with chronic diseases, has no known connection to travel to countries most affected by the virus or close contact with a known infected person.

The development indicates that the virus is spreading between two separate populations within northern California. In a prepared statement, county health officials stated that "now is the time to prepare for the possibility of a generalized community transmission."

"This new case indicates that there is evidence of community transmission, but the scope is still unclear," said Dr. Sara Cody, Director of Public Health of Santa Clara County. “I understand that this can be worrisome to hear, but for that we have been preparing. Now we have to start taking additional measures to stop the spread of the disease. "

On Wednesday, it was announced that a coronavirus patient in Solano County contracted the virus through community transmission, the first known instance in the US. UU.

Of the other two patients in Santa Clara County with coronavirus, one recovered after having undergone quarantine at home and returned to normal activities. The second was still being treated as of last week. Both had traveled to the United States from China.

It was not immediately known where the third coronavirus patient in Santa Clara County had contracted the virus.

As of Friday, there have been about 84,000 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus worldwide, with the vast majority in China. 68 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the US. UU., Including 28 in California.