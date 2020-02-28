Scrappy and Bambi wait for their second child together!

Congratulations to Scrappy and his wife Bambi, who are waiting for their second child together!

TMZ reports that the two were seen together for one night in the city, and Bambi was wearing her belly, oh, with such grace! Sources close to the couple say they are delighted to expand their family together.

The sources reveal that Bambi is approximately 18 weeks pregnant, but the couple still does not know the gender! Nor have they publicly announced their new bun in the oven, but based on their enthusiasm for their first child Breland, we can only imagine how happy they can be!

Scrappy and Bambi married in September 2017, and had their first baby in September 2018. And while they are having their second child together, Scrappy will not be the father of three children, since he has a daughter, Emani, with his son. former Erica Dixon.

We wish you both nothing but love and happiness on this new journey!