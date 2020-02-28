Scheana Shay asks for help after her relative disappears

Scheana Shay He is asking for help from the public to find his missing relative.

%MINIFYHTML08ddbd39c712de0a3469ac9519792cb711% %MINIFYHTML08ddbd39c712de0a3469ac9519792cb712%

While on vacation in London, the Vanderpump Rules Star went to social networks where he alerted followers about the disappearance of his mother's cousin.

"My mother and I are here in London now feeling helpless. Yesterday I published that your cousin had disappeared and that he still is," he shared. "We haven't found anything. There were a couple of updates … some sightings … but we haven't found it yet."

A silver alert has been issued in the Riverside County area of ​​California, where Phillip Tate He was last seen. While there were sightings of the 67-year-old man from three different residents on Wednesday near a Sprout grocery store, authorities and family members have not yet located him.

"(He) disappeared on Tuesday 2/25 around 5:30," Scheana's mother Erika van Olphen revealed on Instagram Stories. "There are safety images of him coming out of the parking lot at the Westmont Village facility where he was visiting his mother-in-law."