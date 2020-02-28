Scheana Shay asks for help after her relative disappears

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Scheana Shay He is asking for help from the public to find his missing relative.
While on vacation in London, the Vanderpump Rules Star went to social networks where he alerted followers about the disappearance of his mother's cousin.
"My mother and I are here in London now feeling helpless. Yesterday I published that your cousin had disappeared and that he still is," he shared. "We haven't found anything. There were a couple of updates … some sightings … but we haven't found it yet."
A silver alert has been issued in the Riverside County area of California, where Phillip Tate He was last seen. While there were sightings of the 67-year-old man from three different residents on Wednesday near a Sprout grocery store, authorities and family members have not yet located him.
"(He) disappeared on Tuesday 2/25 around 5:30," Scheana's mother Erika van Olphen revealed on Instagram Stories. "There are safety images of him coming out of the parking lot at the Westmont Village facility where he was visiting his mother-in-law."
She added: "Many relatives and friends of my cousin have joined the search and have driven / walked miles and miles in all directions from where they were last seen. If you or someone you know thinks they have some information, please please contact me or 911. "
Phillip's disappearance occurred when Scheana and her mother were on vacation in London. When fans criticized Vanderpump Rules Star for posting about her trip, the employee of SUR responded.
"I literally can't do anything but publish and, hopefully, publishing in London, more people see our cousin's story," he shared on Instagram Stories.
Scheana's family also issued a statement to E! News advocating each and every one of the tips and information.
"We are sad, scared and desperate to find Phil, since he has suffered dementia in the last year and is not familiar with the area where he was reported missing. Phil currently resides in a ranch and loves the outdoors more than anything, so that this is very likely to be in open ground instead of in the city, but at this moment everything is possible and we keep an open mind during our search, "said the family. "We love our Phil and we just want him back home with us."
The statement concluded: "If you think you have clues, large or small, contact 911 as the Riverside Sheriff's Department and the Police Department are working 24 hours on this investigation."
