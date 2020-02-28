Sandy Thomson, happy with Yorkhill | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML2ef92a9dd72f2667332ae6e6be3df91611% %MINIFYHTML2ef92a9dd72f2667332ae6e6be3df91612%





Ruby Walsh riding Yorkhill

Sandy Thomson is enjoying the task of trying to revitalize the fortunes of the dual winner of the Cheltenham Festival, Yorkhill.

The talented but enigmatic 10-year-old boy hasn't shown his best form for a while, which led coach Willie Mullins and owner Graham Wylie to give him a fresh start.

Wylie has given the horse to Dave Armstrong, who has horses with Thomson.

"He is not yet with us. We look forward to coming next week," Thomson told Sky Sports Racing.

"Graham Wylie decided to draw stumps after his last run and gave it to Dave Armstrong, who obviously has Dimple and Donna's Delight here."

"Dave had him checked by his veterinarian and is giving him a few days at home before coming to us and will come to us, hopefully next week."

"We hope to have a little fun with him. It's something we have managed to do with some of these older horses before reaching a smaller yard: Harry The Viking, Neptune Equester and Shades Of Midnight to a lesser extent."

"Everyone lost their way and returned and won very good races."