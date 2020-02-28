Sandstorms hit parts of West Africa | News

%MINIFYHTMLeb9e22c6ed15fd7bc7250949ca86b56c11% %MINIFYHTMLeb9e22c6ed15fd7bc7250949ca86b56c12%

After the recent sandstorms in the Canary Islands, Mauritania and Senegal have also been engulfed in thick clouds of dust and sand, leading to orange skies during the day and some spectacular sunsets.

Although dust storms are frequent in the dry season from January to April, local meteorological agencies have called these storms "exceptional phenomena, with a visibility of 300 to 400 meters."

In some parts of the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, visibility was less than 100 meters on Monday and Tuesday, leaving many streets deserted. Few cars ventured and even the number of street vendors was all over the city.

Sidi Ould Mohamed Lemine, forecast director of the National Meteorological Office, reported that "caution is required, especially when major roads are used due to the formation of small sand dunes caused by storms."

Senegalese meteorological services also reported a "dense layer of dust,quot; on Wednesday and Thursday. The conditions are expected to improve for the weekend.

The sand of the storms originates from a characteristic known as Depression of Bodele, which is located at the southern end of the Sahara desert in the center of Chad.

Such storms occur on average approximately 100 days a year. The dry bowl that formed the depression was once part of Mega-Lake Chad. The diatoms (algae) of these long-dried freshwater lakes now form the surface of the depression.

The small grains of the diatomite are dragged by strong winds and can be transported for hundreds or even thousands of kilometers. In winter, depression produces an average of 700,000 tons of dust per day.

Researchers have found that more than half of the dust needed to fertilize the Amazon rainforest comes from the Bodele Depression, which deposits 50 million tons in South America every year.