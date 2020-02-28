Sanders has a 17-point lead in the last days before the California Democratic primary – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – With the California primary approaching rapidly, the latest UC Berkeley poll shows that Senator Bernie Sanders maintains a great advantage over his Democratic rivals on the last campaign weekend before Super Tuesday.

The poll of 3,002 likely Democratic primary voters of the school's Institute for Government Studies shows the Vermont senator with 34 percent support in California, well ahead of the other candidates for the Democratic nomination. The second in the standings is Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, with 17 percent.

New York City's former mayor and businessman, Michael Bloomberg with 12 percent, former South Bend, Indiana mayor, Pete Buttigieg with 11 percent, and former Vice President Joe Biden with 8 complete the top five percent.

Among the remaining candidates, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota had 6 percent, Bay Area billionaire Tom Steyer had 2 percent and Hawaii's Tulsi Gabbard representative had 1 percent.

Meanwhile, seven percent are undecided.

The IGS survey shows a continuing trend of increased support for Sanders in the state. Last month, another poll from the same group had the senator with 26 percent support and a poll last November showed Sanders with 24 percent support.

Meanwhile, support for rivals has been changing in recent months, particularly Warren and Biden, who had double-digit support in California since an IGS survey conducted last September.

The group said Sanders' profits in California are driven by the Latino population of the state and among younger voters. Among Latinos, the senator has 51 percent support. Sanders is also widely favored among voters under 30, where he receives 61 percent support, and is supported by 53 percent of voters between 30 and 39.

Friday's poll is the last one that shows Sanders as a leader among Californians who vote in the Democratic primary. A survey conducted by the California Public Policy Institute published earlier this month had the senator leading by 18 points, while a Change Research / KQED poll published Wednesday had Sanders leading by 17 points.

The IGS survey, conducted between February 20 and 25, has a margin of error plus / minus two points.

Election day is March 3.