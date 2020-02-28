San Francisco Supervisor accuses cigar bar of racial discrimination – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLe98645abf11fbe00375282a0ce35dd3c11% %MINIFYHTMLe98645abf11fbe00375282a0ce35dd3c12%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – San Francisco supervisor Shamann Walton is accusing a cigar bar of the racial discrimination center after a dispute involving a server in the establishment.

Walton said he and some friends were at the Occidental Cigar Club on Pine St., in the city's financial district, Wednesday night. He told KPIX 5 that he believes that the way one of the servers acted towards his group constituted "discrimination and abuse."

Walton, who is African-American, said the server had treated his group, who were also African-American men, differently from other white clients throughout their time in the establishment.

And after his group was finally able to get a table and sit down, the server sharply ordered his group to move. After he refused to move three times, the server unilaterally closed his account, Walton said.

"I know the difference between discrimination and poor service," Walton said in an interview. "The way he spoke to us, his tone, his manners, his belligerence was a totally different treatment from everyone around us."

Walton wrote the following complaint in a Yelp review:

"We spent more than $ 270.00 (on 1 tab, there were more) with approximately 9 people. The hostess repeatedly informed us that there was a minimum of $ 20.00 per person. Repeatedly. She did not provide this same reminder to all white men and other clients who attended. She constantly raised her voice to us and the last straw, she asked me and some of my friends to move in the bar to make room for other white clients. Note that we were several professional black men, dressed in suits and other professional attire, and still received this treatment. "

The founding partner of Occidental Cigar Club, Curtis Post, told KPIX 5 that he tried to call Supervisor Walton to apologize.

Publish the reading of a text message he received from the server, which, like all Occidental employees, is co-owner of the establishment, which said it was a busy night, that the bar was crowded and asked the group to give up the He passed. for other clients but they refused and got angry.

"So I closed them," read the server text.

Post argued that there was something racial in the interaction.

"Discrimination … That's not what we do here," Post said, shaking his head. “I tried calling the supervisor. That's what you do when you get customers who have had a bad experience. You call and you apologize.

Post said the supervisor had not yet returned his calls until Thursday night.

"I would like to invite him back and buy him a cigar," Post said.

The following is the complete Walton Yelp publication:

As a City and County Supervisor here in San Francisco, through all my years of eating and sponsoring business, I have never been susceptible to the kind of discrimination and racist treatment I received at Occidental last night. From the moment we entered, the hostess was rude and aggressive. We spent more than $ 270.00 (on 1 tab, there were more) with approximately 9 people. The hostess repeatedly informed us that there was a minimum of $ 20.00 per person. Repeatedly. She did not provide this same reminder to all white men and other clients who attended. She constantly raised her voice to us and the last straw, she asked me and some of my friends to move in the bar to make room for other white clients. Note that we were several professional black men, dressed in suits and other professional attire, and we still received this treatment. When I refused to move to the bar (as a paying customer who had been there a couple of hours at this time), he snatched my drink and printed the tab. I couldn't believe that, as a paying customer, they asked me to move to the bar to accommodate "other customers,quot; (other white clients that I can add). I take this kind of treatment and discrimination seriously and fight this every day. I suppose that no matter your season, class or presentation, for some people black men (educated black men) must be mistreated, stereotyped and disrespected. I hope this does not happen to other customers who pay in Occidental. I will never return and continue to share this history of discrimination and abuse with the world. When I asked about her information and the owners, she informed me that she was co-owner and that she would not talk to me anymore. I finally gave him my card so he could have my information in case he felt the need to communicate later. This is despicable and hurtful. Even with my thick skin as a supervisor sitting in San Francisco, this type of discriminatory treatment is hurtful and unacceptable. Remember this post if you plan to support a business like Occidental.