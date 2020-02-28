San Francisco police investigate a recent robbery in the Stockton tunnel in Chinatown – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLb634c31324eb7ee7db0a5066c920437811% %MINIFYHTMLb634c31324eb7ee7db0a5066c920437812%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a recent robbery of a bag by two men that happened outside the Stockton tunnel in Chinatown that was captured on video.

San Francisco police confirmed Thursday that the robbery occurred on Sunday weekend shortly after 9 a.m.

A video that was posted on Facebook on Wednesday showing the theft of strong weapons. In the clip, a young African American with a thin build wearing black pants and a sweatshirt emerging from the back of a black four-door sedan. Walk south on the pedestrian walkway of the Stockton tunnel and off camera.

When it reappears, the suspect drags a woman who is hanging from her purse. A second African-American man wearing jeans and a black sweatshirt gets out of the car and tries to help the first man take the victim's bag. After much effort, the second man can get the woman to release the bag. Both men return to the car and it moves away.

The victim of a 55-year-old attack, Lihua Yang, was trying to get to his job where he works as a stylist that morning. KPIX 5 spoke with her on Thursday through a Cantonese translator.

“He took my bag and then tried to protect it, that's why I hold it. Then he continued to drag me and I fell and he dragged me through the tunnel, ”Yang recalled.

Days later, he is still covered with bruises and has a lump on his head. He lost his bag containing his cell phone, credit cards, identification. and $ 40 in cash.

"When I went home that day, I couldn't even stop because it was so painful," said Yang.

Lihua's attack occurred only a few hours before a man was attacked while collecting cans in the Bayview district on Sunday afternoon. A suspect in that robbery was arrested Thursday, but a second suspect remains free.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Norman Yee, says violent robberies must stop.

"We don't really see people as human beings struggling to survive in this city." In particular, the victims I've been seeing are not necessarily full of resources, "said Yee.

The man who posted the video on Facebook, identified as Ron Cheng, said in the caption of the video: "This makes me so angry and sad at the same time … be careful that you're never out there waiting to take your s – T. Mad world in which we live now.

Police are investigating the case and have not yet identified the suspects. Police said they have no information to make them believe that the incident was for racial reasons.

For his part, Lihua says he is constantly changing his route to work.

"I will never walk through that tunnel on Stockton Street. No more," Lihua said. "I will not walk through that tunnel. That tunnel is already very dark.

Andria Borba contributed to this story.