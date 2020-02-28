San Francisco leaders seek to revive the controversial safe injection site plan – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLcc9b4e0ebbfe84fb8b75f423af3d29d511% %MINIFYHTMLcc9b4e0ebbfe84fb8b75f423af3d29d512%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – In an effort to curb the increase in fatal overdoses that occur in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed and supervisor Matt Haney announced Thursday that they will introduce legislation to create closed sites where people can use drugs in a safe way.

The Overdose Prevention Programs ordinance would allow nonprofit organizations to request permits from the city's Department of Public Health to operate the facilities. The facilities would not only allow drug use, but also provide people with access to treatment services.

%MINIFYHTMLcc9b4e0ebbfe84fb8b75f423af3d29d513% %MINIFYHTMLcc9b4e0ebbfe84fb8b75f423af3d29d514%

Breed and Haney plan to present the legislation at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

%MINIFYHTMLcc9b4e0ebbfe84fb8b75f423af3d29d515% %MINIFYHTMLcc9b4e0ebbfe84fb8b75f423af3d29d516%

The legislation, however, would only take effect if the state Legislature approves and the governor signs the Assembly Bill 362, allowing the city to operate a supervised safe injection site in San Francisco.

The legislation is the second attempt by Senator Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, and Assemblyman Susan Eggman, a Stockton Democrat, to create a safe injection site in the city. Then-Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed his first attempt.

"You see people, basically in the streets injecting publicly," Breed said at an event at Glide Memorial Church on Thursday. "You see people who use aluminum foil and the system to use fentanyl and other things that are out there."

“Just imagine them walking through this door and getting a space where they are doing it inside, where it is contained and where they are around people who basically treat them with respect and make it clear that as soon as they are ready, we are there to help them. That's what it's about. "

The mayor of San Francisco said it was "not only the conditions we are tired of seeing on the streets, but of saving lives."

Overdose deaths have increased in recent years throughout the city, and the public health department reported 222 overdose deaths in 2017, 259 in 2018 and 182 confirmed overdoses until the first half of 2019, public health officials said.

"Overdose prevention sites are not a radical idea," Haney said, adding that there are about 100 overdose sites operating in 65 cities around the world.

"In those overdose prevention sites, not a single person has died from an overdose and thousands of people have been able to enter treatment and care," he said. "That's what we know we need here in San Francisco."

Haney added that having those sites could save the city $ 3.5 million a year, citing a report from the 2017 Safe Injection Services Working Group.

Breed, who has been an advocate for safe injection sites since her time as a city supervisor, said if AB 362 is approved, she hopes the federal government will reject it.

"I think we have to be prepared for that to happen, and that is why we have to establish the right policies to protect the people who work with these permits and work for the city," he said. "It's going to be a challenge, but the same thing happened with marijuana and see where we are in this state and how we can keep moving forward." So

I think it's definitely worth the risk. "