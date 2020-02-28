Sam Smith credits topless publications for helping him overcome body confidence issues

Instagram

However, the creator of hits & # 39; Dancing with a stranger & # 39; admits in an interview with & # 39; The Project & # 39; from Australia that constantly posting about body positivity could become a slippery slope & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Sam smith has overcome the problems of body confidence by posting topless photos on social networks.

The "Dancing with a Stranger" star spoke regularly about body positivity and last year (19), Sam told fans that it was time to "recover my body" and "stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mother and dad made and loves unconditionally. "

%MINIFYHTMLb17c73d14c7ea7f660c2f95e14ddbcda11% %MINIFYHTMLb17c73d14c7ea7f660c2f95e14ddbcda12%

Now the musician admits that undressing to take pictures online has been a great confidence booster.

In a new interview with the Australian television program "The Project", the success creator said: "My main problem when I was a child was not my sexuality, it was more my body. My bodily problems are closely linked to my gender problems . It's all linked to each other. "

"It is still hard for me to have my top off, I still struggle with weight problems, I will always do it. I feel that with social networks, taking off the top on social networks, it helped me."

However, Sam acknowledges that constantly posting about the positivity of the body could become a "slippery slope," and adds: "You can become obsessed with constantly posting about your body so people feel good."

Last month (January), the singer shared an online publication that describes the feeling of being topless in public as "liberating", and urged fans not to "let anyone or anything prevent them from feeling that kiss above you, beautiful humans. "

<br />

Sam is in Australia to head the official party after the famous Mardi Gras Parade of Gays and Lesbians of Sydney on Saturday (February 29), next to Ke $ ha Y Dua Lipa.