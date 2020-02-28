S Carolina Primary Democrat: Republican Plan & # 39; Operation Chaos & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTMLde1d52735b4b5a70f22541c4bd4b507e11% %MINIFYHTMLde1d52735b4b5a70f22541c4bd4b507e12%

Republicans in the US state of South Carolina are urged to vote tactically in the Democratic primary of South Carolina.

Activists call it "Operation Chaos 2020,quot; and encourage people to vote for Bernie Sanders, as they believe that the socialist democrat will not be able to defeat President Donald Trump in the November elections.



Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera reports from Charleston, South Carolina.