RuPaul takes pictures of Jimmy Fallon in the new song & # 39; I & # 39; m That B *** h & # 39; for calling it Drag Queen

His dissent is a reference to his viral appearance & # 39; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39; in which he playfully corrected Jimmy for calling him the first drag queen on the cover of Vanity Fair.

RuPaul apparently he hasn't finished messing with Jimmy Fallon about the almost fatal error of the latter. Weeks after his playful correction in "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy FallonThe host "Drag Queen" reference went viral, the "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"The presenter released a new song titled" I'm That B *** h "that gave the comedian a chance again.

A 1-minute preview of the diss track, which was obtained by Entertainment Weekly, hears RuPaul rapping about Fallon's involuntary offensive comments. "I had to cancel Jimmy, put him in a body bag. Did he call me drag queen? The Emmy Award winner spits." In case you forgot, let me remind you that I, I, I'm that damn!

"I'm that B *** h" was written by the 59-year-old television personality along with music collaborator Leland, Freddy Scott and Tom Campbell. It will be available for streaming and download on Friday, February 28 after the premiere of season 12 of "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race". A version assisted by the cast of this song will also debut on the night of the premiere.

RuPaul and Fallon made headlines in early February when they stopped for an interview broadcast on February 6. At one point in their conversation, Fallon mentioned the RuPaul theme as the first "Drag Queen" to appear on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. To Fallon's surprise, RuPaul snapped his reference, exclaiming in return: "A drag queen? A drag queen? I'm the drag queen!"

The awkward moment has gone viral since Fallon weighed on his mistake less than a week later. "I really thought it was over," he confessed in his nightly talk show. "That's it. I'm canceled, I have to launch my own # JimmyFallonIsOverParty & # 39; I had a good run, you know, 10 years in the business … I thought: & # 39; Wait, What did I do wrong?! & # 39; "He added:" Thanks to RuPaul, we love you. That was a fun time. "