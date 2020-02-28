Royce gives 5 & # 39; 9 "thinks Nick Cannon takes things too personally in the middle of Eminem Beef

%MINIFYHTML86eb469a46a69f816eb6a4e1b19b402911% %MINIFYHTML86eb469a46a69f816eb6a4e1b19b402912%

Instagram / WENN / Abel Fermín

During an interview at & # 39; The Breakfast Club & # 39 ;, the rapper & # 39; Allegory & # 39; He also talks about Tee Grizzley, revealing that he advised Em to wait before collaborating with Tee.

Up News Info –

Royce gives 5 & # 39; 9 " He recently stopped at "The Breakfast Club" to promote his new album "The Allegory." During his appearance, the rapper discussed many things, including the dispute between Eminem Y Nick cannon.

"Sometimes I feel it is a distraction rather than just a healthy rap," Royce told the host. Charlamagne Tha God at some point in the interview. "The second moment I saw that Nick Cannon seemed really offended, to me is when I should stop, you know what I mean? Because I know there is no malice coming from the end of Marshall … So, the second one starts to look super offended like this, I feel they should talk or that everything should stop. "

%MINIFYHTML86eb469a46a69f816eb6a4e1b19b402913% %MINIFYHTML86eb469a46a69f816eb6a4e1b19b402914%

Royce revealed that Em's rap line in Joe the FatThe "Lord Above," who saw him hit Nick, came after Em "got tired" of Nick talking about going to Detroit to "hit Marshall." He continued, "[Em] sent him a line about some hip-hop, but I think Nick took it more personally than before … Once that happens and people are really offended, stop feeling that a fun situation for me. "

%MINIFYHTML86eb469a46a69f816eb6a4e1b19b402915% %MINIFYHTML86eb469a46a69f816eb6a4e1b19b402916%

Speaking about Nick's dissolved theme "Canceled: Invitation" that proved one of Em's previous songs that saw Em speaking "black girls," Royce admitted that "it looks bad." However, he argued that the ex-husband of Mariah Carey It didn't look better when he tried to "ruin someone." He added: "I wish Nick didn't put himself in that position … If that was what Marshall was, he would have already proven it, brother."

During the interview, Royce also talked about Grizzley Tee, revealing that he advised Em to wait before collaborating with Tee because he didn't want Em to "get credit" for Grizzley's success. And when Tee threw a diss track against Em, the latter apparently was surprised.

<br />

"We were sitting watching him and then he went out with dissent," Royce shared. "Then Marshall called me like, & # 39; What the hell? He just burned a bridge that he doesn't even know he has & # 39; I hate to see young people make those kinds of decisions … I'd rather have unity first" .