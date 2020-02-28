Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 ": & # 39; Nick Cannon took Eminem Beef Way more personal & # 39;

Royce da 5 & # 39; 9 "is busy promoting his new album, The Allegory, but during a recent visit to The Breakfast Club, he talked about the ongoing struggle between Nick Cannon and Eminem, saying he believes Cannon took it much more personally. that Eminem did.

"Sometimes I feel that it is a distraction more than just a healthy rap. In the second moment I saw that Nick Cannon seemed really offended, for me it is when I should stop, do you know what I mean? Because I know there is no malice coming from the end of Marshall … So, the moment he starts to be super offended that way, I feel they should talk or that everything should stop, "he shared.

According to Royce, Em shot the jab at Cannon in "Lord Above,quot; after Cannon traveled to Detroit wanting to fight him.

"[Em] sent him a line about some hip-hop, but I think Nick took it more personally than before … Once that happens and people are really offended, stop feeling like a funny situation . I."

Cannon fired several diss tracks aimed at Em, who responded by only demanding an apology through Twitter.

Watch the full interview below.