Rosario Dawson updates on father's recovery after pancreatic cancer surgery

Despite going through a difficult time with her father's health crisis, the actress of & # 39; Sin City & # 39; She admits that she felt honored to be able to take care of him and grateful for the time they had.

Rosario DawsonThe father is on his way to recovery after undergoing cancer surgery.

The "Sin City"Star made her father Greg's pancreatic cancer diagnosis public last year, but she explains that she is now one step closer to overcoming her health crisis.

"My dad is fine," he shared in America "The Kelly Clarkson show".

"We are after surgery for his pancreatic cancer, so it has been a very long trip this (last) year, but now he is just trying to increase his weight."

Dawson admits that supporting her father during the bad time has been difficult, but she is grateful to have the time and resources to be by her side, unlike when she lost her grandmother a few years ago.

"This has probably been the most stressful year of my life, but it is an honor to be able to take care of my father," he said.

"My grandmother, when she died just before (at the age of 76), had a blood clot, so she simply left. I wish I could have taken care of her, and although this has been really stressful." … everything I've been to is in my gratitude (sic), simply loving my father, and so grateful for the time we have, and not taking another second for granted. "