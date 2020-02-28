Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was acquitted of two of seven charges in a domestic violence case

%MINIFYHTML18c0a2f8c377f7348b75cabac3e2560411% %MINIFYHTML18c0a2f8c377f7348b75cabac3e2560412%

WENN / FayesVision

Scott Leemon, a lawyer for the star of & # 39; Jersey Shore & # 39 ;, applauds the dismissal of the charges, adding that they expect a deeper investigation to prove that the accusations were & # 39; unfounded and invented & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

"Jersey coast"star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Two of the seven charges in his domestic violence case were dropped due to lack of evidence.

The usual television program was slapped with a series of charges, which included domestic violence, resistance to arrest, false imprisonment and danger to children, in October (2019) after a physical altercation with his intermittent girlfriend Jen Harley.

%MINIFYHTML18c0a2f8c377f7348b75cabac3e2560413% %MINIFYHTML18c0a2f8c377f7348b75cabac3e2560414%

He is accused of chasing his now ex with a knife, while he also allegedly locked her and her little daughter Ariana in her rental house in Los Angeles, allegations he denied.

%MINIFYHTML18c0a2f8c377f7348b75cabac3e2560415% %MINIFYHTML18c0a2f8c377f7348b75cabac3e2560416%

Now, according to TMZ, prosecutors have dismissed charges for wielding a weapon and criminal threats, a decision that Ortiz-Magro's lawyer, Scott Leemon, has applauded.

"(The) facts and circumstances related to Ronnie's arrest and indictment were exaggerated and in fact incorrect," he said on page six of the New York Post.

"Now, after further investigation, the City Attorney agreed with us and dismissed two of the pending charges against Ronnie. They agreed that these accusations were unfounded and invented. We hope that an additional investigation will yield similar results."

The news comes weeks after Ortiz-Magro received an emergency protection order against Harley, whom he accused of attacking him while he slept in January.