Rocky Ford police officer accused of illegally seizing marijuana is accused of drug distribution

A Rocky Ford police officer, accused of illegally confiscating marijuana during an active police investigation, has been charged with drug distribution.

Officer James Lopez is accused of distributing a controlled substance and official misconduct, derived from a December incident in southeastern Colorado, according to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Lopez allegedly confiscated marijuana in the Rocky Ford area. He is accused of taking approximately one pound to the residence of an acquaintance, who is not an agent of the law, and packed the medication for apparent distribution, the CBI said.

District Attorney James Bullock filed charges against Lopez on Tuesday. It is scheduled to appear on March 30 at the Otero County District Court.

The police department in January placed López on administrative leave.

The case is not the first time that the Rocky Ford Police Department is forced to address corruption within its ranks.

Former Rocky Ford police officer, James Ashby, in June 2016 was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2014 murder of Jack Jacquez, 27.

Ashby, who was on duty at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Rocky Ford in July 2017 agreed to pay $ 1.3 million to Jacquez's three minor children and his mother, Viola B. Jacquez, to settle a lawsuit filed by the family.