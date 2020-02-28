Robert Williams of the Celtics is ready to return

The Celtics are approaching total health as the search for seed number 2 intensifies with the big man Robert Williams He is expected to make his first appearance since December 6 on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.

Williams had missed the last three months due to a hip edema injury, a disease that the Celtics treated cautiously and Williams has been eager to return since he intensified his practices since the All-Star Break. His presence will give Boston more depth on the front court.

While Daniel Theis It has been splendid this season in the center, the Celtics could wear another sports tire protector in the middle. Williams, 22, was becoming that defensive difference marker before his injury. Celtics coach Brad Stevens He said the club will bring Williams slowly after such a long absence, but gives the Celtics another option.