Rob Kardashian's request for primary custody of sleep has been denied

Roommates, things have not always been dreamlike between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, and it seems they won't be soon. Rob asked the court in January to have primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter Dream, and, according to reports, that request has been denied.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Chyna has submitted new court documents, which state that Rob's request was rejected by a family court judge. Apparently, Rob's request would change his previous custody order for Dream, and he would only allow Chyna to see her from 10 am to 6 pm on weekends with a "monitor,quot; present.

The documents Rob originally submitted for primary custody also included a request for Chyna to get tested for drugs and alcohol no less than 30 minutes before each visit with Dream. The documents also requested that a supervising nanny have the power to end the visit immediately if she witnessed any violence around Dream.

Rob also states that he and his family began to notice a change in Dream's behavior, which was supposed to be due to excessive alcohol and drug use.

Chyna's lawyer issued a statement to ET that addresses the new document.

“All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully appease the precious Dream with her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian. Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son, King Cairo, and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world, ”said Lynne Ciani. “The current custody agreement for Dream agreed by Rob has long been working perfectly. Dream spends a very special bonding time with his brother King and also with his father, who undoubtedly loves his daughter very much. "

Ciani continued, making it clear that Chyna has no intention of neglecting Rob or the Kardashian sisters, and that he will not be intimidated by his attempts to take custody of Dream.