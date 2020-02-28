Rob Kardashian denied primary custody of the dream in the middle of the legal battle of Blac Chyna

A judge has denied Rob Kardashian's motion for primary custody of his daughter Dream in the midst of his continuing legal battles with baby mom Blac Chyna.

Rob filed an emergency motion in his custody battle with Chyna in January, claiming that she is an unfit mother who gets drunk with Dream and fights with the child.

He asked the court to grant him primary custody of the child and that Chyna has visits on weekends with only a babysitter gift. But the judge disagreed with Rob because it was an emergency and will allow him to continue asking for custody without an immediate court decision.

In a statement to E! Chyna's lawyer said: "Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family's attempt to take away Dream's agreed custody. He will continue to take all necessary measures to protect his children, including the defeat of Rob and his family's last attempt." . to undermine Chyna’s joy as Dream’s mother and her ability to make a living as a single mother, without Rob’s support. ”