Rob Kardashian denied primary custody of the dream in the middle of the legal battle of Blac Chyna

A judge has denied Rob Kardashian's motion for primary custody of his daughter Dream in the midst of his continuing legal battles with baby mom Blac Chyna.

Rob filed an emergency motion in his custody battle with Chyna in January, claiming that she is an unfit mother who gets drunk with Dream and fights with the child.

